By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Ike Ibe, Tuesday said that the Southeast region has suffered marginalization politically.

Ibe in his statement made available to newsmen in Owerri was delivered at a conference of South East 2023 Presidential Mandate group held in Enugu.

He believed that the problem of the Igbo man was that they have been subjected to “unpardonable wrongs” in the same country which they are citizens.

To end the Nigeria challenges, Ibe who is a former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, said it was only an Igbo man that can turn around positively the economy of the country to stop any form of marginalization to Southeast and some parts of Nigeria.

He advised that “Until the South-Eastern leaders come together and genuinely work for a common goal, the quest for a Nigerian president from Igbo extraction would once again elude them in 2023.”

“The South East region of…