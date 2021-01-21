FRSC decorates 15 officers, 60 marshalls with new ranks in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has promoted 15 officers and 60 marshals in Kogi State to their new ranks.

Performing the decoration of the officers with their new ranks on Wednesday In Lokoja, the state Sector Commander, Mr Solomon Aghure, congratulated them but was quick to add that every promotion comes with greater responsibility.

He charged the promoted personnel to always put in their best, saying that their new ranks call for more hard work and dedication to duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the 15 newly promoted officers was promoted from the rank of Chief Route Commander to Assistant Corp Commander while three moved from Route Commander to Superintendent Route Commander.

Also, six officers were moved from Deputy Route Commander to Route Commander, while six

Officers were promoted from Assistant Route Commander to Deputy Route Commander.

In the same vein, out of the newly promoted 60 marshals, 30 were promoted to Marshal Inspectors while…