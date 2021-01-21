Group charges Yoruba to champion common cause

A Yoruba socio-political group, Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), has charged political players in the South-West to champion a common cause towards placing the region at its rightful position.

The group gave the charge on Thursday during the 2021 Pan Yoruba Summit held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Reports have it that the summit, with the theme ‘Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,’ was attended by eminent Yoruba personalities.

Mr Oladosu Oladipupo, the YPM National Coordinator, said that a well-considered strategy for analysing the future was to correct the mistakes of the past and put the best foot forward in the national political arena.

Oladipupo said that the region needed to harness its potentials to be in a strategic position, urging Yoruba people to support each other to attain their desired height.

He said that the 2023 presidential election should be a payback time for former Lagos governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu if he chooses…