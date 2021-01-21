NSCDC moves to identified illegal oil dump sites in Rivers

Seizes 56 gallons of adulterated diesel in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in a bid to curb illegal dealings on Petroleum products have set up a team to identify unapproved dumps sites in Rivers State.

NSCDC also disclosed that it has seized 56 gallons of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, (diesel) from illegal dumps in the state.

Speaking, the State Commandant, NSCDC, Muktar Lawal, said the move was to avert a disaster waiting to happen, noting that he has constituted a special anti-vandal team to identify illegal dumps across the state.

Lawal said: “At about 1500hrs on Tuesday, 19th January 2021, the anti-vandal team of the command arrested a suspect by name Mr. Ezike Shoke with a Volkswagen Jetta car loaded with suspected illegally refined AGO.

“It was loaded in gallons 56 in number at an illegal dump situated at number 34 Arochukwu Street, Rumumasi in Port Harcourt city L.G.A of Rivers State.

“The…