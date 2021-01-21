Students, landlords tango over rent during school closure

By Adesina Wahab

WHEN schools at all levels were closed last March as a result of the outbreak of corona virus disease in the country, nobody envisaged that the closure would take nearly a year.

The closure of universities, particularly, was aggravated by the strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which even started before COVID-19 trauma set in and while other levels of education were reopened partially and gradually, most universities remained shut.

However, as university students began to resume on campuses from January 18, the issue of who bears the cost of accommodation of students who rent houses off campus while the shut down lasted has become topical.

While hostel accommodation in most universities goes for reasonable amounts, N60,000 a year for FUTA SCOOP, and even N8,000 for Akin Deko Hall at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, students pay reasonably higher amounts for private accommodation outside the campus.

Grace, a…