Treat COVID-19 with same gravity as Polio ― Ganduje tells LG bosses

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Local Government Chairmen in the state to treat COVID 19 pandemic, in the same manner, they treated and eradicate polio.

He made the call on Wednesday at a meeting discussing how to deal with the second wave of the COVID 19 global pandemic in the state with the chairmen at the Government House.

Ganduje expressed how impressed he is with the way the chairmen dealt with polio ceaselessly with vigor and determination and wants the same treatment to be given to COVID 19 in the state by the chairmen.

“You know how you treated Polio tirelessly with all seriousness and genuine feeling of responsibility, I want you to give COVID-19 similar treatment. Or even more than that.

“You know we fought the battle against Polio together, since when I was the Deputy Governor. It should still be fresh in your memories, how we worked round the clock and with Allah’s Blessing we gave our possible best for…