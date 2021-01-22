FULafia to resume February 8

The Senate of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, has approved Feb. 8 as resumption date for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Registrar, Dr Abubakar Mamuda, confirmed the date in a statement he issued on Friday in Lafia.

According to him, full academic activities will commence immediately on the resumption day.

Mamuda said the institution had put adequate measures in place to ensure the safety of staff and students as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The registrar said that the management of the institution would work toward ensuring total compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He said that the use of face masks, sanitiser, regular hand washing and physical distancing were compulsory within the institution’s campus.

Mamuda advised all members of staff and students of the university to come along with their face masks and pocket-sized hand sanitiser as well as ensure physical…