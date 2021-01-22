Hundreds of protesters storm Seplat oil facility in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Hundreds of protesters from Ikweghwu community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, stormed a crude oil facility owned by Seplat Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, on Thursday morning, demanding for jobs and infrastructure development.

The protesters, who stormed the facility as early as 6 am, lamented that they were not benefiting from the community’s oil wealth, and demanding an end to what they tagged, oppression and intimidation from the management of the company,

The protesters with inscriptions like ‘ we can’t be suffering in our own land’, ‘we need our Memorandum of understanding now’ ‘We need access control’ ‘8 years of slavery, we say no’ and so on, on their placards, danced at the company’s entrance with a DJ providing music non-stop preventing access to the facility.

President General of the Community, Comrade David Uyelaju, said they need a clearly written Memorandum of Understanding, MoU and jobs for their…