Kano State Assembly postpones resumption until further notice

The Kano State House of Assembly has announced the postponement of its resumption until further notice, in compliance with the stay-at-home directive by the state government.

The Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, made the announcement in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano by the Director Press of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi.

The house of assembly had earlier scheduled to resume on Jan. 25.

According to Ibrahim-Chidari, the lawmakers will comply with the directive in support of the state government in its efforts towards preventing the spread of the virus.

“I have to commend the state government under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for taking prompt measures to stop further spread of the virus.

“The government deserves commendation for organising series of meetings with stakeholders across the state and sensitising the public on the preventive measures.

“The virus is back. Therefore, I am appealing to the general public, especially religious leaders…