You should be grateful to Obiano, governor’s aide replies Ngige

By Clifford Ndujihe

The raging war of words between former governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige, and the incumbent, Willie Obiano, over who served the state better has taken a dramatic turn with Ngige described as an opportunist who rode to power on a tiger’s back and eventually ended up in its stomach.

Shrugging off Senator Ngige’s endless attacks on his boss, James Eze, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obiano, observed that “throughout history, great political leaders spoke to the future through solid legacies.

“They built monuments that neither time nor toxic politics can erode. Leaders who spend enormous time reminding the people about their achievements after leaving office are often some opportunists who rode to power on a tiger’s back and eventually ended up in its stomach.”

Speaking further, Eze observed that it was unrealistic to expect Ngige to conduct himself like a statesman since he came to power through the back…