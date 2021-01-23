Abia govt exempts Attorney-General, 2 others

By Idowu Bankole

The Abia state government has, on Saturday, announced the exemption of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uche Ihediwa, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji from the dissolution of the State Executive Council which was announced yesterday.

Recall that VANGUARD had earlier reported that the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council, expressing his deep appreciation to the cabinet members for their services to the people of Abia state and wishes them well for the future.

The state government stated, “Further to the earlier announced dissolution of the state executive council, the…