Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 3.3m as death toll hits 82,000

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 3.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter on Friday.

WHO stated on its dashboard that there were over 3.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2.8 million recoveries and 82,000 deaths cumulatively.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on its website, the UN health agency said Africa needed timely access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus.

It stated that while the development and approval of safe and effective vaccines less than a year after the emergence of COVID-19 is a stunning achievement, Africa is lagging behind.

“Africa is in danger of being left behind as countries in other regions strike bilateral deals, driving up prices.

“As of early this week, 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in 50…