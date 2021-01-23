Agency moves to stop worm infections in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo— Lokoja

AS the threat posed by worms continues to afflict many communities in Nigeria, a public-spirited organisation has taken steps to educate many communities in Kogi State and provide medical support to prevent the escalation of the health challenge going forward.

The non-governmental organisation leading the way to save lives in some communities of the state, known as the Hallelujah Medical Mission, HMM, has already taken the campaign to reduce the threat of the worms to Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State with tales of joy flowing from there.

The NGO succeeded in telling the rural dwellers how to prevent worm infections and at the same time carried out medical outreach for over 200 children in Mopa community in Mopamuro LGA within the week. As part of the medical outreach, the children were also de-wormed and given free drugs such as Vitamin A, multivitamins, paracetamol tablets, anti-malarial drugs and…