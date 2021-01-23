Benue govt bans mid-term breaks, visiting days in schools

…creates COVID-19 clubs in all schools



By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has placed an embargo on mid-term breaks and visiting days for students of all boarding schools as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who made this known yesterday in Makurdi said the decision was part of measures to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocol which was in the best interest of both parents and students.

He advised parents to strictly adhere to the directive in order to safeguard their wards from contracting the virus stressing that the government had put measures in place to protest the students.

He urged Principals of schools to ensure that all safety measures were observed in their schools warning that any Principal that violated the safety protocols would be sanctioned and removed from his or her position.

Prof. Ityavyar also advised that COVID-19 clubs be established in all schools…