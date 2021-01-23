Imo North by-election: Court rejects Ararume’s plea against APC, Ibezim







The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, rejected Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume’s prayer, seeking not to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chukwuma Ibezim in a suit.

In the suit, he is seeking an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the certificate of return as the winner of the Dec. 5, 2020, Imo North Senatorial By-election.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a ruling, dismissed the request on the grounds that the APC and Ibezim, one of the candidates on the platform of the former, had to be joined in the matter in the interest of fair hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC and Ibezim had, in separate applications, sought to be joined as defendants in Ararume’s suit but the former lawmaker, in a counter-affidavit, filed by his counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, opposed the moved.

Raji argued that nothing was placed before the court to qualify the applicants as joinders.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper