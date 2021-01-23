Kano govt to set up Covid-19 Marshals as death toll rises to 73

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

In the face of the increasing cases and second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in the state, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday said it has concluded plans to set up a Covid-19 Marshals to enforce strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.

This was coming on the heels that the death toll of covid-19 has risen to 73 in the state.

Ganduje who stated this during a media parley on the Second waves of the covid-19 pandemic in the state said about 1,000 youths will be engaged to enforce compliance to the Covid-19 protocols in order to save lives of the residents.

The Governor further said the covid-19 Marshals which will soon be launched and are expected to work closely with other security agencies to enforce compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.

The Governor said the Covid-19 Marshal are to work with men of security agencies such as Police, Civil…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

