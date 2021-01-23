Kinetic Abia Tours: Ikpeazu commissions 4 roads in Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke, Prelate and Moderator of The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, and the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu at the commissioning of four roads in Aba— Milverton, Eziukwu, Ojike and Chisco link roads on Friday.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has officially opened for public use four roads in the economic hub of Aba including Eziukwu Road, Milverton Avenue, Ojike Lane and Chisco Link Road, all in Aba South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Ikpeazu assured that the roads would last at least 30 years and called on residents and business owners in the areas to protect the roads from destructive actions of some people.

He said his government undertook the reconstruction of the roads due to their economic importance to the people and advised those doing cement business in Ojike Lane to relocate to Uratta or other markets.

The governor also stressed the need…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

