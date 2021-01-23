NASC withdraws, delists 103 seed entrepreneurs in 2020

Says farmers to access over 100mts of certified seeds staple crops

Expresses high hope over passage of Plant Variety Protection Bill

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, Friday, disclosed that 103 seed companies had their operational licenses withdrawn and were delisted due to over activities contrary to quality and standard.

This was made known by the Director-General, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, in an address at a media briefing held at NASC’s headquarters in Sheda, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on activities carried out by the Council in 2020 and proposed activities projected for 2021.

According to Ojo the delisted companies had issues of recertification and it is also to further strengthen the seed industry and ensure that only serious-minded entrepreneurs with genuine seed industry vision and farmers’ interest have the mandate of the council.

He stressed that all certified seeds packs in Nigeria must…