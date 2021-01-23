Oro worshippers impose 7-day curfew; women, visitors must remain indoors

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

AFTER the forceful exit of Fulani herders from Igangan in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state by youths in the town, a mandatory curfew has been imposed by Oro worshippers.

The curfew, Vanguard gathered, will expire by 12 noon on Sunday.

Igangan Development Advocates (IDA), Mr Oladokun Oladiran, leader of the association, dismissed the claims that the festival was to ward off any reprisal attacks by the herders.

He explained that the Oro festival which usually lasts seven days began about six days ago.

During the festival, restriction of movement is enforced especially for women and non-indigenes of the town.

He said, “Things are quiet in Igangan as Oro festival curfew is now ongoing. It’s been on for some days now. Today (Saturday) is ‘Ahamo’, meaning stay indoors.

“All must be indoor. It has been on since the last seven days but today (Saturday) is the peak. All women will be indoors until like 12 tomorrow…