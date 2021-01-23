PDP senator defends Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo state, Nicholas Tofowomo, has declared total support for governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s decision directing all the herdsmen to vacate Ondo State forest reserves.

Tofowomo who is a Peoples Democratic Party Senator said the decision was to separate genuine businessmen from criminals in the forest.

The Senator in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media & Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, however, advised the governor to take a step further by making it a law.

“I join my voice with all the positive and good people of Ondo State and also congratulate Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for taking a very good decision against the criminal activities of some Fulani herdsmen that are holding us to ransom in Ondo State.”

“While declaring my total support for the decision of the governor to evict criminals from our forest reserves with the registration of genuine herdsmen and…