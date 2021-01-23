Sanwo-Olu launches 252 housing units, MCC, school of anaesthesia in Badagry

…Vows to combat maternal, the child mortality rate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, commissioned Nigeria’s first Edge-Certified Lagos State Eco-Friendly affordable public housing scheme comprising of 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows in Idale, Badagry Local Government Area of the state.

Also, while unveiling a new Maternal and Childcare Centre, MCC and the School of Anesthesia located within the premises of Badagry General Hospital, Sanwo-Olu vowed to change the narrative of Maternal and Child mortality indices in Lagos state.

On the housing units, the governor stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnership in the state, vowing that his administration is committed to the THEMES Agenda of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

The housing project, specifically built for state public workers was a joint venture agreement with Echostone Development on a 12.7 hectares of land in Idale, Badagry, constructed under the…