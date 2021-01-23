Talk show legend, Larry King, dies of COVID-19 complications

Larry King, the American talk show legend is dead. The 87-year-old broadcaster died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, USA, says Ora Media Company, which he co-founded.

The firm said his funeral arrangements would be announced later.

A statement by Ora read: “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s made thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

READ ALSO: Mercy Aigbe finally debuts TV show on YouTube

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. President, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an…