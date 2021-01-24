Agbekoya backs Akeredolu, Igboho on eviction order

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Agbekoya Farmers Society, on Sunday, threw its weight behind the quit notice by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to Fulani herders inside Ondo State forest reserves.

The association also warned that no harm must come to Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemi in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olatunji Bandele, quoted the President-General of Agbekoya, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola, as saying that Governor Akeredolu, as the chief security officer of his state, has the constitutional powers to protect the lives and properties of the people of Ondo State.

Chief Okikiola reiterated that the governor gave the order in view of the series of killings and kidnappings by the Fulani herdsmen and armed bandits that have claimed the lives of innocent sons and daughters of Ondo State.

According to Agbekoya:…