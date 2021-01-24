Akeredolu acting anti-Fulani script — Sulaiman, CNG spokesman

…‘You cannot eject people who have lived for 100 years in Ondo’

As someone, whose platform had demanded decisive actions against banditry in the North, what does the quit order given to herders in Ogun forest reserves mean to you?

It means different things naturally to different people. To us in the CNG, the expulsion order is not an isolated incident but is linked to a grand design to destabilise Nigeria and in particular bring the North to its knees by targeting a major component of its population, the Fulani and their livestock assets.

It is no longer in doubt that for too long, enemies of the North both foreign and local have worked strenuously to ensure that the region remains backward, divided, weak, confused and bewildered by myriads of challenges and problems.

It is no longer in doubt that the general and pervasive insecurity currently being experienced across the Northern region are part of a mega but clandestine plot spanning several…