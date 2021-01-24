Akwa Ibom urges Street traders, illegal markets to relocate to designated places

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has advised all Street traders and operators of illegal markets especially around the plaza area, and other highbrow areas to relocate to designated trading places on or before February 1, 2021, or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Charles Udoh who announced this weekend in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, noted that activities of Street traders and illegal markets impede the free flow of traffic and expose traders and the general public to road hazards.

Udoh explained that the eradication of street trading in the UCC was a key component of the recently approved Environmental Beautification Policy for the UCC.

His words, “In line with Akwa Ibom State Government’s commitment to promoting a cleaner, hygienic and aesthetically resplendent environment, the Ministry of Environment is launching ‘Operation zero tolerance’ to street trading and illegal markets in…