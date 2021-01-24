Assist Akeredolu, others to flush out criminal herders, M-Belt Forum tells FG

Warns arresting Igboho will escalate growing tension

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Sunday, called on the Federal Government to join hands with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and other state governors to flush out criminals herders to end the culture of lawlessness ripping across the country by these murderers who have turned forest reserves into safe harbors for their crimes.

The MBF in a statement issued by its President, Dr, Pogu Bitrus in Abuja, insisted that the only way to end these vicious assaults by these bandits is to completely flush them out of our nation’s forest reserves.

The Forum said it was completely opposed to any action by the Federal Government to escalate the ongoing tension as demonstrated by the arrest order on Mr Sunday Adeyemo, AKA, Igboho.

The statement reads, ”The attention of the Middle Belt Forum has been drawn to the storm of reactions over the quit notice issued by Governor Rotimi…