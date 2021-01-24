Bandits kill 4 in Chikun LGA; 2 in Giwa, injure 8 in Maskoro 

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported that armed bandits attacked Maskoro community of Kakau Ward, and Akunakwo of Gwagwada Ward, both in Chikun local government area.

In a statement on Saturday by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, two persons were killed in Maskoro, identified as Nehemiah Ishaku and Yunana Mai-Mulo.

“Two persons were similarly killed in Akunakwo, identified as Haruna Dogo and Danjuma Jagaba.”

Aruwan stated that in a separate incident, between Hayin Inji and Kidandan town in Giwa local government, armed bandits attacked and killed one Alhaji Yahuza Jinaidu in a bid to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

“Also in Giwa local government area, at ‘Yan Rake, Galadimawa, bandits wielding sophisticated weapons opened fire injuring nine persons.Usama Mohammad , Buhari Rabiu , Buhari Rabe , Waazzamu Audu ,Sani Hamisu ,Dini Saleh ,Mai Lado Mai rake ,Sabitu Isa

and Kabiru…