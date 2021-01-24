Free Will Does Not Exist (2)

By Femi Aribisala

The wisdom of man says man has free will. But God has made foolish the wisdom of this world. (1 Corinthians 1:20). Foolish man bases truth on his own thoughts and reasoning. But God says to men: “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55:9).

God says to the foolish king of Assyria who thinks his conquests results from his efforts:

“What sorrow awaits Assyria, the rod of my anger. I use it as a club to express my anger. I am sending Assyria against a godless nation, against a people with whom I am angry. Assyria will plunder them, trampling them like dirt beneath its feet. But the king of Assyria will not understand that he is my tool; his mind does not work that way.” But can the ax boast greater power than the person who uses it? Is the saw greater than the person who saws?” (Isaiah 10:5-7/15).

Foolish man thinks his actions and inactions come from his free will….