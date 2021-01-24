Kano to introduce COVID-19 marshals

Kano State Government is to appoint COVID- 19 marshals to enforce safety protocols.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this on Saturday while meeting with journalists, at the Government House, Kano.

He said there was the need to tackle COVID-19 with all seriousness, noting that non-compliance to safety protocols had been identified as a huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus.

Ganduje said the state government had held a meeting with relevant agencies to find a template on how the compliance would be enforced.

“Enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 protocols would soon come up in the state. People should comply with the health of the citizenry.

“The state task force on COVID-19 held a meeting with security agencies to embark on the enforcement to ensure that members of the society do comply for optimum result,” he said.

The governor said that the vanguards would include security agencies, paramilitary and non-governmental organisations.

He called on the mass…