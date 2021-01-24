Kidnapping: Ijesa communites want police to prosecute suspects

By Shina Abubakar

Following the incessant acts of kidnappings along Ilesa/Akure express road in Osun state, residents of various communities in the area have called for the prosecution of arrested suspected accomplices in connection with a recent kidnapping in the area.

Three travellers were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday, January 18 at Omo Ijesa along the express road leading to the arrest of seven suspected accomplices during a search and rescue operation by the combined team of hunters, vigilante, OPC, and Police.

Meanwhile, residents of the communities along the express road including, Erin Ijesa, Erin Oke, Erinmo Ijesa, Omo Ijesa and Iwaraja in Oriade local government area of the state have said security operatives should ensure that the suspected must face the full wrath of the law.

A statement issued under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned youths of Oriade and signed by Alani Ogundipe disclosed that one of the suspects identified as ‘Jombo’ has become…