Media firm trains Niger Delta youths on community reporting

A private media organisation, whose dedication is on reporting the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Connect, NDC, has commenced training of youths from oil-producing states on community reporting and citizen journalism.

Facilitators at the inaugural launch of the programme in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, urged the participants to use community reporting and citizen journalism for the growth and development of the oil-rich region.

Youths of the region interested in journalism at the training were equipped to produce high-quality and engaging stories that focused on issues, culture and politics, among others about the Niger Delta region.

The project, supported by Solalina Media, was facilitated by international journalists and media professionals.

READ ALSO: Instagram sensations who used their endowment to good effect in 2019

The Acting Editor-in-Chief, Niger Delta Connect, Rex-Michael Adamu, said the object was to make youths get…