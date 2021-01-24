November 6 poll a must-win for APC, says Imo gov

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Imo State governor and coordinator of All Progressives Congress, APC, reconciliation in the South East, Senator Hope Uzodinma said yesterday in Awka that the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State is a must-win for APC and boasted that the party would mobilize forces, both known and unknown, to ensure the victory of the party.

Addressing stakeholders of the party from the five South-East states, Uzodinma urged members of the party in Anambra State to put behind them all the quarrels and bickering and form a united front to be able to win the election.

He said: “We must have the spirit of giving and take to be to accommodate each other. I am here to appeal to all of you to be united and bury the hatchet. No matter how strong we are individual, we can only achieve our objective if we come together.

“Our party must be returned to the people and it is the leaders that will carry out this process of…