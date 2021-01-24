Obaseki, Police synergise on curbing insecurity

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has tasked the Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu to ensure that the state was free of crime, saying that government will work closely with the Police to provide adequate security for Edo residents.

Obaseki gave the charge during a meeting with the Police Commissioner at Government House, in Benin yesterday.

He expressed dismay that no reasonable progress has been made in the investigations into the jailbreaks which occurred during the #EndSARS protests in the state

He said, “The situation where almost 2,000 inmates were released from our Correctional Centres and no progress made in re-arresting them is worrisome.

” The circumstances of the jailbreaks are questionable and I have not seen any report or enquiry into the jailbreaks. No visible disciplinary action has been taken against culpable law enforcement personnel.

“The elections are over and we will not tolerate any…