Rice millers express fear, raise alarm over massive smuggling of foreign rice

Calls on FG to urgently curb illicit inflow, freeze smugglers account

Says nation’s economy endangered, Nigerians’ health at risk

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Federal Government reopens some land borders and take-off of Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, agreement, rice millers under the auspices of Rice Millers Association of Nigeria, RIMAN, Saturday, expressed fear and raised the alarm over massive smuggling of foreign rice into the country.

The alarm was raised by the National President, RIMAN, Peter Dama, in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard, as activities of smugglers of the commodity intensifies.

According to the statement, millions of tonnes of smuggled rice are being offloaded at various entry points into the country on daily basis, which the association alleged that the Nigerian Customs has gone to sleep as the agency has failed to intercept the illegal consignments and trucking by smugglers.

The statement also identified markets smugglers…