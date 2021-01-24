Three feared dead as rival cult groups clash again in Coker-Aguda, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least three persons were reportedly killed when rival cult groups clashed in some parts of Coker-Aguda in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State in the early hours on Sunday.

The clash which has left many streets deserted as residents stayed indoors for fear of being attacked, is still ongoing at press time.

The two rival cults groups were said to have used freely various dangerous weapons such as guns, cutlasses, axes, broken bottles, among others.

It was gathered that the bloody clash started on Saturday, between members of the Aye and Black Axe cult groups.

It could not be ascertained at press time the particular group where those killed belonged to between the two groups.

It was also learnt that two cultists who were members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were feared killed early Saturday, 23 January 2021 while the reprisal attack led to the death of an opposing cult member who was a member of the Oodua Peoples…