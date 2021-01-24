Umahi imposes curfew on Effium Community

Chairman of LGA, security agents are biased — Ezza Effium Community member

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday imposed a curfew on Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over the senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the area.

Umahi stated this through Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in a Statement issued in Abakaliki.

It reads: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the Governor has imposed a curfew in Effium community from 4pm to 8am on daily basis with effect from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, untill normalcy returns to the affected community.

“The Governor further directs the…