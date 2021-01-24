US based director Olive Eko debut thrilling movie ‘Humanity’

In the wake of black lives matters movement which erupted in the USA after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on the streets of Minneapolis, African stars debut new movie titled “Humanity”. The new movie is centred around the brutality and discrimination most blacks and African people face in their host countries.

The movie which is currently streaming on Amazon prime, Pitching to Netflix, Hulu, Tubi, Google Play, Apple TV stars popular actors such as Alan Washnevsky who played the lead role in the 2016 Academy Award-nominated short film ‘Day One’; Desmond Wyte, Robert Dobson, Richard Fisk, Conor Mesh, Matthew May, Fais Ahmed, Tracy Noland amongst others.

Directed by Olive Eko who also played the lead role in the movie. The Cameroon-born Nigerian actor cum producer described her role in the movie as ‘challenging and quite interesting’ having worked mostly behind the scene as director and play writer.

In her post review, Eko detailed all the efforts…