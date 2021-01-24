Why Ibarapa residents rejected Fulani herders — Sunday Igboho

Says someone’ll stop oppression of Yoruba

Police vow to arrest culprits in Ibarapa violence, arson

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho who issued a seven-day eviction notice to Fulani herders that had been terrorising residents of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State has said the threat of arrest can never be used to intimidate him.

He said this in a viral video that was just released.

Narrating what happened in Igangan in a video, he said all the suspected Fulani herders that were handed over to the police were released after a DPO got a directive from above(Abuja)”.

“God will not allow the destruction of Yorubaland. These herders, after holding their kidnap victims, would be asking the females among them to undress and rape them. Anyone they kidnapped, the least ransom they collect is N10m.”

“Imagine the case of that Dr Aborode that they killed recently. He studied till he bagged a PhD degree and then went…