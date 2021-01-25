15 perish within 72 hours on Kaduna-Abuja road

Kaduna State Government says no fewer than 15 persons perished in crashes on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, within the past 72 hours, while driving against traffic, according to a statement it issued on Sunday, in Kaduna.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, who issued the statement, said the information was based on feedback to the state government by the military and security agencies conducting security operations along the highway.

According to him, the figure of the dead was presented along with a report of the latest crash, which occurred early on Sunday morning around Greenfield University, in Chikun local government area, involving an articulated vehicle conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja and driving against the traffic.