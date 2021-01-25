counsels differ over admission of 2016 suit, Obaseki, NYSC certificate

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – COUNSELS in the on-going challenge of the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, 2020 governorship election yesterday differed on the admissibility of the 2016 suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Obaseki the of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the discharge certificate of Obaseki by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the report of the screening committee that disqualified Obaseki from participating in the APC governorship primary election in June 2020.

The suit marked EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, ADP and its governorship candidate, Lucky Emmanuel petitioned the tribunal with INEC, PDP, Obaseki, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu as respondents alleging that Obaseki’s certificate was forged and not qualified to contest the election among other reliefs.

At the resumed sitting, counsels to PDP, Obaseki and INEC who opposed the admission of the documents said they would situate…