Criminalising Fulani herdsmen because you don’t like Buhari’s face is evil

…tells those seeking change of govt to wait till 2023

By Emmanuel Okogba

Social Media Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has described as evil the alleged generalization of the Fulani ethnic group as criminals.

Onochie said this in a tweet thread on Monday while also advising those seeking a change of government to wait till 2023 as the ballot box is usually the best way to do so. The thread was a reaction to a statement by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) that all kidnapping stories are traced to Fulani herdsmen.

She tweeted: “If Emeka, Chijioke and Adanma commit crimes in any state, Emeka, Chijioke and Adanma alone are arrested and charged. Not Ndigbo.

“If Adeleke, Ayodele and Iyabo commit crimes in any state, Adeleke, Ayodele and Iyabo alone would usually be arrested and charged. Not the Yoruba nation. However, when the criminal is Musa, Aliyu or Ibrahim, the whole Fulani nation is guilty. Sometimes, Fulanis who have lived in…