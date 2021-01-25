Enugu female students still under confinement by AMCON, five days after

By Chinedu Adonu

No fewer than 344 students of Providence High School Enugu are still under confinement by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, as at Monday, January 25, 2021, five days after they locked up the entrances to the school with students and staff inside the premises.

The management of the School, has raised alarm over the lives of about 344 female students of their school which are presently under serious threat following the actions of AMCON.

They also described as unfortunate the attempt by AMCON on Monday to discredit the reports of national dailies, on detaining the students, saying the reports that it locked up the premises of the school with students inside were “spewed mischief and half truths regarding the real issues about the enforcement exercise at the school”.

Its Head of Corporate Communication, Jude Nwauzor, stated that the gates of the school were “still open and activities ongoing”, adding that the Company could not have “locked…