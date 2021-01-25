Make Fats and Oils Regulations Bill new year gift

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, has urged the Governing Council of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to approve the Fats and Oils Regulations Bill as a New Year gift to Nigerians.

CAPPA also urged the Agency to commence mass education on eating right and shunning foods containing unhealthy trans fat “since Nigerians are very sensitive to their health and set about making resolutions which they try to follow through.”

A statement in Abuja by CAPPA’s Programme Manager, Adie Vanessa Offiong, stressed the importance of NAFDAC setting in motion the process for the draft Oil and Fats Regulation Bill 2019 to be passed.

The advocacy organisation said if passed, the bill will guide Nigerians on approved regulations on foods containing trans fat and are able to tell when the levels are unsafe for them to consume.

The statement quoted CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, as…