Nigeria on course despite COVID-19, economic challenges ― Okowa

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, security and economic challenges, Nigeria as a nation is still on course.

Okowa stated this when he received in audience, a high-powered delegation from the British High commission led by the Deputy Head of Mission to Nigeria, Mr Peter Thomas in Asaba, said Nigeria would receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon, noting that the increasing rate of infection was manageable.

He, however, advised Nigerians to continue to observe protocols that would keep infection rate in check.

While welcoming the delegation to Delta, he said the state was growing in all spheres and was open to business due to prevailing peace in both upland and riverine communities.

The Governor commended security agencies in the state for their gallant performance, adding that the State was enjoying relative peace because strategies to stem insecurity was paying off.

Okowa said:…