The Sunday Igboho I knew— Ojudu

Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, in this piece, writes about Sunday Adeyemo, A.K.A. Sunday Igboho.

Igboho’s ultimatum for killer-Fulani herdsmen and bandits to vacate Oyo State and his subsequent actions towards enforcing it were part of why the Presidency brokered a peace meeting between governors from the South-West region and the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Akure, the Oyo State capital on Monday, January 25.

Ojudu recreates the governorship election of Ekiti State and the February 2009 rerun, with focus on the roles Igboho and Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, played in the election’s outcome.

Segun Oni of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated Kayode Fayemi of the then Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, in the 2007 election. However, Fayemi challenged the outcome of the election in…