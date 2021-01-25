UNILAG set fornon-physical post-UTME test

…Collapses 2020/21 and 2021/22 sessions

Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday, urged Nigerians to assist indigent candidates to get computer tabs, as the university gets set for the non-physical post-UTME test.

Ogundipe said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

According to him, in the face of the resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic, all academic activities of the institution, including examinations, would be online.

His words: “We are to conduct our post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) test on Feb. 15 to Feb. 23; that is, it will run for about nine days.

“This examination is going to be an e-examination such that wherever the candidates are, they do not need to come to campus. It is simple and convenient.

“We looked at the issue of indigent candidates; we then decided to see how we can carry them along. Right now, we have started talking to some friends of the university and alumni…