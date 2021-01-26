Biden adds South Africa to COVID-19 travel bans

The Biden administration has renewed Trump-era Covid-19 travel bans on non-US visitors from Brazil and most of Europe, including the UK and Ireland.

The White House also imposted a new ban on South Africa over its virus variant.

Former President Donald Trump had ordered the bans to end on 26 January as one of his final acts in office.

The new travel restrictions came as Minnesota recorded the first US case of the Brazil variant from a resident who had recently travelled to that country.

“This case marks the first documented instance of the Brazil P.1 variant in the United States,” said the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday.

The unnamed patient lives in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area, said the department.

With the national coronavirus case count above 25 million cases, the US is seeking to ramp up its vaccine rollout.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the decision to continue the restrictions on foreign travellers on Monday.

