Biden’s administration will usher in new global economy dispensation – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the administration of Mr Joseph Biden, the 46th elected U.S President, would usher in new dispensation for global economy.

Mrs Toki Mabogunje, LCCI’s President stated this at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mabogunje said that the Biden administration was expected to usher in new dispensation for the global economy from trade, investment, foreign policy, international cooperation, environmental protection and security.

Congratulating Biden, the LCCI president commended him for lifting the immigrant visa ban placed on Nigerians.

According to her, the reversal is positive for the economy as it creates an avenue for many Nigerians to explore diverse business, educational and employment opportunities in the U.S.

“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulates Mr Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on his assumption of office as the 46th elected President of the United States of America.

“We commend…