Ikpeazu lifts ban on activities of NURTW in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has lifted the proscription placed on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

Ikpeazu made this known on Tuesday when members of the National Executive Council of the union paid him a visit at the Government House, Umuahia.

The governor said that the decision to lift the ban was informed by steps taken by the national leadership of the union to call its members to order.

He said that he had accepted the apology tendered by the union, adding that the state government and NURTW ought to be partners in progress.

Ikpeazu described the union as a very important sector and mainstay of Abia economy, noting that the union was a major contributor to the growth of trade and commerce in the state.

He said that the state government had enjoyed a good working relationship with the union and all motor unions in Abia.

The governor, however, added that the state government would not relent in evolving…