NALDA to train 30,000 graduates on soil testing, extension services

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, Monday, disclosed move to engage and train 30, 000 graduates on soil testing and extension services under the Young Farmers Scheme, YFS, to boost farmers’ productivity in achieving food security.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, at a media conference held in Abuja.

According to Ikonne, the graduates to be trained are those with agricultural and science background, and the training will last for two weeks, which will soon commence.

He added that State Governors are already sending names of graduates with the requisite qualifications, and at the end of the two weeks of intensive training they will be equipped with soil and sample collection kits which they will use for their job.

He said: “Under the Young Farmers Scheme, NALDA is to engage over 30, 000 graduates who will be trained on how to collect soil samples, conduct a soil tests, and render…